Contributing Editors

Contributing Editor – Kristin Collins-Tomei

Kristin grew up in the midwest, is a graduate of the University of Illinois, and graduated with an MBA at Thunderbird School of International Management with a specialty in Marketing in Latin America. She speaks Spanish fluently, has lived in Venezuela and now resides in Houston, Texas. She is a convert to the Catholic faith, is married and has 7 children. Kristin is an active member of her parish and enjoys activities of evangelization and leading youth on pilgrimage to holy sites around the world, her favorite being Youthfest in Medjugorje.

Contributing Editor – Craig Turner

Craig is a former Washington, D.C. journalist covering Capitol Hill and is a writer on topics related to the Catholic faith. Craig is a frequent contributor to Light House Catholic Media. His most recent work is “Our Lady of Fatima and the Fall of Communism”