【単品】こたつテーブル 長方形(120×80cm) 【Nodus】 ウォルナット×ブラック 天然木モダンデザイン バイカラー継脚リビングこたつテーブル【Nodus】ノードゥス【代引不可】 業務用エアコン nuud 交換【正規通販】

Attention: in Japanese, conjugation is the same for all persons. Therefore, while we only provide the 'watashi/ore' ('I') form, it is absolutely the same for the other person forms.
Present informal tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウン
|I do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun suru
|I do
Present informal negative tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンしない
|I don't do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shinai
|I don't do
Present formal tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンします
|I do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shimasu
|I do
Present formal negative tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンしません
|I do not do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shimasen
|I do not do
Past informal tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンした
|I did
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shita
|I did
Past informal negative tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンしなかった
|I didn't do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shinakatta
|I didn't do
Past formal tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンしました
|I do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shimashita
|I do
Past formal negative tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンしませんでした
|I did not do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shimasen deshita
|I did not do
Hypothetical tense
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンすれ
|I if did
watashi/ore
|shattodaun sure
|I if did
Imperative informal mood
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンせよ
|do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun seyo
|do
Imperative negative mood
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンな
|don't do
わたし/おれ
|-な
|don't do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun suru na
|don't do
Imperative formal mood
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンしてください
|please do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shite kudasai
|please do
Imperative formal negative mood
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンしないでください
|please do not do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shinai dekudasai
|please do not do
Te form - conjunctive stem
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンして
|do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shite
|do
Passive stem
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンされる
|did
watashi/ore
|shattodaun sareru
|did
Hypothetical conditional stem
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンすれば
|did
watashi/ore
|shattodaun sureba
|did
Volitional stem
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンしよう
|will do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shiyō
|will do
Potential stem
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンできる
|did
watashi/ore
|shattodaun dekiru
|did
Continuative stem
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンし
|doing
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shi
|doing
Causative stem
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンさせる
|allow to do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun saseru
|allow to do
Imperfective stem
|Japanese Form
|English Translation
|Ex.
私/俺
|シャットダウンし
|do
watashi/ore
|shattodaun shi
|do
Have you noticed a mistake or a bug here somewhere on this page? Have ideas how we can improve our content? Submit a request for us and we will do our best to take your feedback into account!
Usage information for シャットダウン
There is no additional usage information for the verb シャットダウン.
|Example in Japanese
|Translation in English
|Fm.
|シャットダウン！
shattodaun ！
|Shutting down.
|...シャットダウンします
...shattodaun shimasu
|I'm shutting down.
|VB-GFS302 Panasonic 有圧換気扇用 フィルターボックス／ステンレス製【smtb-k】【ky】【KK9N0D18P】
|もうプログラムは シャットダウンした
mou puroguramu ha shattodaun shita
|I shut my program down.
|シャットダウンした？
shattodaun shita ？
|You shut it down?
|シャットダウンできる？
shattodaun dekiru ？
|Can you shut it down?
|- シャットダウンさせる - ダメ
- shattodaun saseru - dame
|Check it out.
|- シャットダウンさせる
- shattodaun saseru
|- I'll shut it down.
|お前がプログラムに反する場合は 、 システム全体が シャットダウンする
o mae ga puroguramu ni hansu ru baai ha、、 、、、 shisutemu zentai ga shattodaun suru
|If you go against the program, the entire system shuts down, so.
Ask us a question about this word and get it replied to here. Questions are answered by experienced language speakers.
Help us become the best conjugation resource. Find out more.
Practice Japanese verb conjugation with real sentences in our free game. Try now!
You can access a quick navigation menu with the shortcut 'CTRL + M'.
Check out our new product - novel subtitled books in many languages to get reading practice!
Receive most useful verbs, tips and other info free!
Do you know these verbs?
|Verb
|Translation
|アクセス送料無料 【東芝】天吊カセット形(標準タイプ)全熱交換ユニット[VNC-150MS]【TOSHIBA】
|access
|インストール
|install
|エッチ
|have sexual intercourse with
|からかう
|make fun of
|キセル
|cheat
|コミット
|get involved with
|しゃくり上げる
|heave with sobs
|シャッフル
|shuffle
|ずり上がる
|creep up
|闖入
|intrude
'CTRL + M' anytime to show this menu
Have you tried our Interlinear Books?