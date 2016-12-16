【単品】こたつテーブル 長方形(120×80cm) 【Nodus】 ウォルナット×ブラック 天然木モダンデザイン バイカラー継脚リビングこたつテーブル【Nodus】ノードゥス【代引不可】 業務用エアコン nuud 交換【正規通販】

シャットダウン (shattodaun suru) conjugation

【上品な極美品】【単品】こたつテーブル 長方形(120×80cm) 【Nodus】 ウォルナット×ブラック 天然木モダンデザイン バイカラー継脚リビングこたつテーブル【Nodus】ノードゥス【代引不可】 業務用エアコン nuud 交換

Attention: in Japanese, conjugation is the same for all persons. Therefore, while we only provide the 'watashi/ore' ('I') form, it is absolutely the same for the other person forms.

Present informal tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウン I do
watashi/ore
shattodaun suru I do

Present informal negative tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンしない I don't do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shinai I don't do

Present formal tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンします I do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shimasu I do

Present formal negative tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンしません I do not do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shimasen I do not do

Past informal tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンした I did
watashi/ore
shattodaun shita I did

Past informal negative tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンしなかった I didn't do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shinakatta I didn't do

Past formal tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンしました I do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shimashita I do

Past formal negative tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンしませんでした I did not do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shimasen deshita I did not do

Hypothetical tense

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンすれ I if did
watashi/ore
shattodaun sure I if did

Imperative informal mood

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンせよ do
watashi/ore
shattodaun seyo do

Imperative negative mood

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンな don't do
わたし/おれ
-な don't do
watashi/ore
shattodaun suru na don't do

Imperative formal mood

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンしてください please do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shite kudasai please do

Imperative formal negative mood

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンしないでください please do not do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shinai dekudasai please do not do

Te form - conjunctive stem

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンして do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shite do

Passive stem

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンされる did
watashi/ore
shattodaun sareru did

Hypothetical conditional stem

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンすれば did
watashi/ore
shattodaun sureba did

Volitional stem

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンしよう will do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shiyō will do

Potential stem

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンできる did
watashi/ore
shattodaun dekiru did

Continuative stem

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンし doing
watashi/ore
shattodaun shi doing

Causative stem

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンさせる allow to do
watashi/ore
shattodaun saseru allow to do

Imperfective stem

Japanese FormEnglish TranslationEx.
私/俺
シャットダウンし do
watashi/ore
shattodaun shi do

Have you noticed a mistake or a bug here somewhere on this page? Have ideas how we can improve our content? Submit a request for us and we will do our best to take your feedback into account!

Usage information for シャットダウン

There is no additional usage information for the verb シャットダウン.

Examples of シャットダウン

Example in JapaneseTranslation in EnglishFm.
シャットダウン！

shattodaun ！

Shutting down.
...シャットダウンします

...shattodaun shimasu

I'm shutting down.
もうプログラムは シャットダウンした

mou puroguramu ha shattodaun shita

I shut my program down.
シャットダウンした？

shattodaun shita ？

You shut it down?
シャットダウンできる？

shattodaun dekiru ？

Can you shut it down?
- シャットダウンさせる - ダメ

- shattodaun saseru - dame

Check it out.
- シャットダウンさせる

- shattodaun saseru

- I'll shut it down.
お前がプログラムに反する場合は 、 システム全体が シャットダウンする

o mae ga puroguramu ni hansu ru baai ha、

、 、、、 shisutemu zentai ga shattodaun suru

If you go against the program, the entire system shuts down, so.

Questions and answers about シャットダウン conjugation

Still don't understand something? Ask and receive a reply!

Ask us a question about this word and get it replied to here. Questions are answered by experienced language speakers.

Ask question about シャットダウン
Have you tried our Interlinear Books?

