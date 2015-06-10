WMA: Weighted Moving Average（加重移動平均線）は ワルター 肩削りカッター F4042.UZ19.019.Z02.08 、、直前の価格ほど重みをおいた移動平均線です。考え方は EMA（指数平滑移動平均線）に近いのですが YKKAP窓まわり 面格子 高強度面格子FLA グリッド格子：[幅455mm×高1030mm]【YKK】【YKK面格子】【YKK高強度面格子】【防犯面格子】【アルミ面格子】【窓格子】【壁付け】 【★４時間限定！エントリーで最大ポイント１４倍！】サカエ SAKAE 【代引不可】【直送】【別途送料】 ラークラック RL-1514R [A170809] TRUSCO トラスコ中山 工業用品 日本フイルター フィルターハウジングSFHシリーズ、WMA の方が計算はシンプルです。 例えば [スマホエントリーでポイント10倍 11/24 10:00～12/1 9:59]断熱玄関ドア YKKap ヴェナート D4仕様 S23 片袖FIXドア(入隅用) W1135×H2330mm スマートドア Aタイプ、
#property Copyright ©【メーカー在庫あり】 EA986KG-4 エスコ ESCO 175mm キャスター 自在金具・前輪ブレーキ付 All Rights Reserved.【メーカー在庫あり】 EA986KG-4 エスコ ESCO 175mm キャスター 自在金具・前輪ブレーキ付 All Rights Reserved. "Maku"
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
// Chart settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
// Each indicator settings
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_color1 clrPink
// Input parameters
input int gPeriod = 25; // Period of WMA
// Indicator buffers
double gWmaBuffer[];
/**
* [Utility]
* How many candles should be re-calculated.
*/
int changedBars(int rates_total, int prev_calculated) {
if (prev_calculated == 0) {
return rates_total;
}
// The latest bar should be updated, so add 1.
return rates_total - prev_calculated + 1;
}
int OnInit() {
if (gPeriod <= 0) {
Alert("Period must be larger than 0");
return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;
}
SetIndexBuffer(0, gWmaBuffer);
SetIndexLabel(0, StringFormat("WMA(%i)", gPeriod));
IndicatorShortName(StringFormat("WMA(%i)", gPeriod));
return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}
/**
* Calculates WMA. The size of vals must be equal or larger than index + count.
*/
double calcWma(const double& vals[], int index, int count) {
double sum = 0;
for (int i = 0; i < count; ++i) {
sum += vals[i + index] * (count - i);
}
return (sum * 2) / (count * (count + 1));
}
int updateWma(const double& prices[], int rates_total, int prev_calculated) {
// Is there enough amount of price data?
if (rates_total < gPeriod) {
return 0;
}
int changed = changedBars(rates_total, prev_calculated);
int count = MathMin(changed, rates_total - gPeriod + 1);
for (int i = 0; i < count; ++i) {
gWmaBuffer[i] = calcWma(prices, i, gPeriod);
}
// Print("Latest WMA = ", gWmaBuffer[0]);
return rates_total;
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[]) {
// PlaySound("tick.wav");
return updateWma(close, rates_total, prev_calculated);
}