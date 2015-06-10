WMA: Weighted Moving Average（加重移動平均線）は ワルター 肩削りカッター F4042.UZ19.019.Z02.08 、、直前の価格ほど重みをおいた移動平均線です。考え方は EMA（指数平滑移動平均線）に近いのですが YKKAP窓まわり 面格子 高強度面格子FLA グリッド格子：[幅455mm×高1030mm]【YKK】【YKK面格子】【YKK高強度面格子】【防犯面格子】【アルミ面格子】【窓格子】【壁付け】 【★４時間限定！エントリーで最大ポイント１４倍！】サカエ SAKAE 【代引不可】【直送】【別途送料】 ラークラック RL-1514R [A170809] TRUSCO トラスコ中山 工業用品 日本フイルター フィルターハウジングSFHシリーズ、WMA の方が計算はシンプルです。 例えば [スマホエントリーでポイント10倍 11/24 10:00～12/1 9:59]断熱玄関ドア YKKap ヴェナート D4仕様 S23 片袖FIXドア(入隅用) W1135×H2330mm スマートドア Aタイプ、

【メーカー在庫あり】 EA986KG-4 エスコ ESCO 175mm キャスター 自在金具・前輪ブレーキ付 二重窓 マルキーナ TD-46

下記の値を合計する 1 つ前の値 x 5

2 つ前の値 x 4

3 つ前の値 x 3

4 つ前の値 x 2

5 つ前の値 x 1 これを 15 (1+2+3+4+5) で割る

【メーカー在庫あり】 EA986KG-4 エスコ ESCO 175mm キャスター 自在金具・前輪ブレーキ付 二重窓 マルキーナ TD-46

#property Copyright ©【メーカー在庫あり】 EA986KG-4 エスコ ESCO 175mm キャスター 自在金具・前輪ブレーキ付 All Rights Reserved.【メーカー在庫あり】 EA986KG-4 エスコ ESCO 175mm キャスター 自在金具・前輪ブレーキ付 All Rights Reserved. "Maku" #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Chart settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 // Each indicator settings #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_color1 clrPink // Input parameters input int gPeriod = 25; // Period of WMA // Indicator buffers double gWmaBuffer[]; /** * [Utility] * How many candles should be re-calculated. */ int changedBars(int rates_total, int prev_calculated) { if (prev_calculated == 0) { return rates_total; } // The latest bar should be updated, so add 1. return rates_total - prev_calculated + 1; } int OnInit() { if (gPeriod <= 0) { Alert("Period must be larger than 0"); return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT; } SetIndexBuffer(0, gWmaBuffer); SetIndexLabel(0, StringFormat("WMA(%i)", gPeriod)); IndicatorShortName(StringFormat("WMA(%i)", gPeriod)); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } /** * Calculates WMA. The size of vals must be equal or larger than index + count. */ double calcWma(const double& vals[], int index, int count) { double sum = 0; for (int i = 0; i < count; ++i) { sum += vals[i + index] * (count - i); } return (sum * 2) / (count * (count + 1)); } int updateWma(const double& prices[], int rates_total, int prev_calculated) { // Is there enough amount of price data? if (rates_total < gPeriod) { return 0; } int changed = changedBars(rates_total, prev_calculated); int count = MathMin(changed, rates_total - gPeriod + 1); for (int i = 0; i < count; ++i) { gWmaBuffer[i] = calcWma(prices, i, gPeriod); } // Print("Latest WMA = ", gWmaBuffer[0]); return rates_total; } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { // PlaySound("tick.wav"); return updateWma(close, rates_total, prev_calculated); }

、、5 WMA は以下のように求められます。