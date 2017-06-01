(予習ノート) Ch11 Fractures and soft tissue injuries

  1. Review of clinically relevant anatomy
    1. Bone
    2. Joints
    3. Soft tissue
  2. Fractures
    1. Evaluation
    2. Initial treatment
    3. Fracture emergencies
  3. Dislocations
    1. Evaluation
    2. Initial treatment
    3. Emergencies
  4. Principles of splinting
    1. General principles
    2. Materials
    3. Complications of splinting
    4. Splinting by extremity
      1. Hand and wrist
      2. Forearm and elbow
      3. Arm
      4. Thigh and knee
      5. Leg, ankle, and foot
  5. Open wounds
    1. Types of open wounds
      1. Abrasions and lacerations
      2. Puncture wounds
      3. Avulsion wounds
      4. Amputations
  6. Dental emergencies
