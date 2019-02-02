Saturday, February 2, 2019
Mystic Post – Medjugorje

Mystic Post – Medjugorje

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Medjugorje 

The First Apparition of 2019 Our Lady Warned “Sadly, among you, my children, there is so much battle, hatred, personal interests and selfishness.” Then the demon arrives at Minute 5:40 – Video Drama in light snowfall…On February 2, 2019 Our Lady will have her message for unbelievers.

ryanmysticpost 1774 Views 0 Comments

January 2, 2019 Message to Mirjana: “Dear children! Sadly, among you, my children, there is so much battle, hatred, personal interests and selfishness. My

Read more