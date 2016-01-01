ビーコレクションバイボビュー レディース カジュアルパンツ ボトムス Roland Faux Suede Leggings Black 送料無料 マルチ オールインワン新作大割引

便利な英語表現集　by 英語好き集まれ！

便利な英語表現集

  • ギャンブルが彼を破滅させた。
    Gambling was his destruction.
  • 彼は競馬で5万円すってしまった。
    He blew 50,000 yen at the races.
  • 彼は競馬に入れ込んでいる。
    He is crazy about horse racing.
  • 彼はパチンコ屋に入り浸っている。


    He spends all his time at pachinko parlors.
  • 彼の競馬熱もちょっと冷めてきたようだ。
    His craze for horse racing seems to have cooled off a bit.
  • これ以上は賭けられない 。 。深入りしすぎてしまった。
    I can't bet any more; I'm already in over my head.
  • 彼を説得してギャンブルをやめさせることは容易なことではない。
    It is no easy matter persuading him that he give up gambling.
  • 私は競馬に有り金すべてを費やしました。
    I used all the money which I had betting on horse races.
  • 当局は違法ギャンブルに鉄槌を下した。
    The authorities dealt a hard blow to illegal gambling.
  • 僕たちはパチンコをやった。。。
    We played pachinko.

