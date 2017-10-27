The Blue Penguin Photo Contest

Submit Your Photo and Earn a Chance to Win!

Simply send us your photos that feature our Blue Penguin Mascot (any part of him) with your location and email us at ryanmysticpost@gmail.com

The winner will receive $100 and the Blue Penguin Hat.

Second place will win a Mystic Post Hoodie and Hat.

Third Place wins the Blue Penguin Hat



Why the Blue Penguin? Pope Francis asks us to go to the fringes of society with our faith. He implores us to seek its “peripheries”. The penguin symbolizes eternally advancing the Gospa’s message of peace and reconciliation throughout the world – including desolate terrains where penguins make their homes.

Important note: Since we just launched this contest please have patience with the announcement of the winners. We hope to promote this contest over the next couple of months and with some luck, we will have a decent entry pool. We hope you understand.

