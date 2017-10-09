Vice President Mike Pence Walks Out of Colts-49ers game after players kneel

For the second week in a row, the 49ers had more than 20 players kneeling during the national anthem with their hands over their hearts. Teammates stood behind the kneeling players with one hand on a kneeling teammate’s shoulder and the other over their hearts.
The Colts wore black T-shirts with the words “We Will” on the front and “Stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity” on the back for the second straight week. The players stood with their arms locked during the anthem.
Pence tweeted a statement in which he said he would not dignify any event that disrespects soldiers, the flag or the anthem.
While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem
I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.
Several 49ers players reportedly kneeled for the anthem on Sunday in Indianapolis.