Thursday, August 2, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post

Advertise

 

 

Mystic Post Rate Card:

200,000 + Page views
34,000 Facebook Followers

July Google Analytics:

Users
59,279
New Users
44,378
Sessions
141,465
Number of Sessions per User
2.39
Pageviews
238,771
Pages / Session
1.69
Avg. Session Duration
00:02:06
Bounce Rate
71.48%

RATE CARD  (Per Month) 

Ad Unit Size Placement Price
Leaderboard 728×90 Above the Fold $325.00
Rectangle 300×250 Above the Fold $250.00
Tower 300 x 600 Variable $300.00
Sticky Ad Custom Bottom $500.00
Pop-Up Custom Bottom Left $1,000.00
Ad display in Content 300 x 250 Variable $300.00

Contact Us 

Call 703 867 3447

Print Friendly, PDF & Email