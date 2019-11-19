Medjugorja: Our Lady Reveals — “Only these kinds of souls go to Heaven”..”Do not be deaf and blind”
Medjugorje Message, February 2, 2012 – Apparitions to Mirjana “Dear children; I am with you for so much time andRead more
Medjugorje Message, February 2, 2012 – Apparitions to Mirjana “Dear children; I am with you for so much time andRead more
“It will last for a while. It will be visible, it is necessary to shake the world a little. It will causeRead more
Medjugorje Message, March 25, 1992 “Dear children! Today as never before I invite you to live my messages and toRead more
Gregory Cox4 hours agoI’ve got to say you’re the real deal, Father. I adopted St. Paul’s dictum early on, andRead more
Who is Jelena Vasilj who reveals the secrets of Medjugorje? Jelena Vasilj is a woman touched by the apparitions ofRead more
By Fr JOZO ZOVKO OFM One lovely day in the history of Israel, the figure of Goliath came forth. HeRead more
” Dear children, even today I wish to invite you in a special way to renew my messages. Live my messages,Read more
Petrus Josephus52.2K subscribersSUBSCRIBEThis extraordinary Eucharistic hymn, by the great St. Thomas Aquinas, is a fan favourite among the faithful. ThisRead more
September 2, 2018 Message to Mirjana “Dear children, my words are simple but are filled with motherly love and care.Read more
Roberto Lauri October 21, 2018 “Satan is strong and wants to destroy not only human life but also nature andRead more
August 2, 2018 “Dear children, with a motherly love I am calling you to open hearts to peace; to openRead more
By Shirley Aaron | January 14, 2019 Not many know that Padre Pio among so many gifts had a very special one,Read more
In a public talk Mirjana conducted a question and answer session with pilgrims. Q: Does Our Lady say anything about radicalRead more
Medjugorje Message, July 18, 1985 “Dear children! Today I call you to place more blessed objects in your homes andRead more
Source: South Chima Morning Post ‘It will be worse than the world wars that ruined European civilisation,’ says former secretaryRead more