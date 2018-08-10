Catholic Prophecy: Demonic Forces In Charge …Two Clear Signs ….Vladimir Putin Pleads for Sanity Before It’s Too Late: “You do not feel a sense of the impending danger – this is what worries me. How do you not understand that the world is being pulled in an irreversible direction?”
Catholic Prophecy:
The messages given by Our Lady in Medjugorje began on June 25, 1981, and continue to this day. The earliest messages from 1981-1983, recorded by the parish in Medjugorje (Information Center MIR Medjugorje, www.medjugorje.hr), were at first thought to have been confiscated and destroyed by the communists.
Then the 1981-1983 messages were found . They were originally recorded in French, and translated into English by Juan Gonzales Jr., Ph.D. Medjugorje.org Dr. Rene Laurentine oversaw the project
Fr. Rene Laurentin is widely recognized as the leading expert in the field of Mariology and is the author of over 150 books and 1,000 scholarly articles.
According to Father Laurentin perhaps the most mysterious and prophetic “message” from the Queen of Peace to the visionaries recorded occurred in October of 1981 when the Virgin Mary told Marija Pavlovic:
“Russia is the people where God will be most glorified. The West has advanced civilization, but without God, as though it were its own creator.”
Two Signs that Demonic Forces Are In Charge….
Only Madness can explain the state of USA politics today.
-
Donald Trump is the freely elected President of the United States yet the entire apparatus of Washington DC – all its power – is being hurled at removing the President of the United States who has not been charged with any crime. Think about this for one moment. Our Media and our political system is aggressively pursing a coup d’etat based on the idea that if Mueller and his team keep digging in the dirt perhaps a crime will be found and then Trump can be removed. Everybody knows this is going on including the Washington Post, New York Times, and the rest of progressive media who cheer this entire process on. This is not the America I grew up in – Only diabolic madness can explain the behavior.
-
War with Russia...Members of Congress in USA have stated many times “Russia’s election meddling and other actions are an act of war”. New economic sanctions have set the Russian currency into a tailspin plunging to a new multi year low. Members of Congress have no endgame in site and are naive to think Russia and Putin will bend its knee to people like Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. Over 20,000,000 people died in Russia fighting the Nazis in WWII. They can suffer for a long time but they also have the second largest nuclear arsenal in the world. And now with a rising Christian faith in Russia they are beginning to believe God is on their side.
Vladimir Putin has pleaded to the world ..He says: “You people, in turn, do not feel a sense of the impending danger – this is what worries me. How do you not understand that the world is being pulled in an irreversible direction? While they pretend that nothing is going on. I don’t know how to get through to you anymore.”
Buy On Amazon
(Visited 367 times, 388 visits today)
Please follow and like us:
2 thoughts on “Catholic Prophecy: Demonic Forces In Charge …Two Clear Signs ….Vladimir Putin Pleads for Sanity Before It’s Too Late: “You do not feel a sense of the impending danger – this is what worries me. How do you not understand that the world is being pulled in an irreversible direction?””
Yes it is… Trump is hated an so is puttin an so was Christ says it all
My concern is that although President Trump has and is currently helping support Pro-life and he has some Christian Preachers praying over him (great). I still see many trerrible things against minorities the conflicts are incited by him. Although he is not directly responsible for the breakdown in the United States, no passed Presidents are also responsible for this. He is not helping with his negative comments and he is not God. I see he has brought jobs back to the United States this is good, Puerto Rico who are Americans continue to suffer and I don’t see President Trump, doing anything for them and I’m not speaking of vacation sites or golf courses . I’m speaking of those who cannot make it through because of illness, age and poor health. I want the U.S.A to turn to Jesus Christ, embracing God. For without him we are in darkness and so we are. God help U.S.A.