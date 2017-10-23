After More than a Year Vicka has come back to her station at the Blue House! ..Health Improves – Praise God

After more than a year of absence due to her bad health, in late September she was strong enough to share themessages of the Gospa with her dear pilgrims. She was clearly jubilant as she sent kisses to everyone from her staircase! During these meetings, she prays a great deal in silence, some prayers the Mother of God taught her, and that she cannot reveal now. Only Mirjana knows them, too. These prayers attract great blessings on the crowd. This teaches us that to change hearts,prayer is infinitely more important than words!