Medjugorje 

Please Support Mary TV… “Absolutely wonderful to be able to view the Youth Festival through Mary TV” Mary King

Please support Mary Tv!!!!

Donate, Like them on Facebook … Send them an email to thank them. Please do something!…They are true apostles for Our Lady the Queen of Peace.

From a Mystic Post Reader 

Mary King Absolutely wonderful to be able to view the Youth Festival through Mary TV .
To see the love the joy the great outpouring of faith among them was truly amazing .
And all the wonderful priests there ministering to the young people .
May God bless them all.
I pray that from among those wonderful young men the Church will receive many good holy vocations to the priesthood and religious life.
Our Lady Queen Of Peace pray for us all.
This Youth Festival was started there by Fr Slavko .
I’m sure he was smiling down on them all and praying for them ..

 

From Others

Janice McNeil This is wonderful. Don't know how anyone could not think that what is happening at Medjurorje is a really good thing. It has brought so many people back to church, back to God, back to Our Lady . It truly is a blessing from heaven.

8

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage17h

Debbie Roy Horn Praise God! Such an enormously amazing testament to the beautiful Fruits of Medjugorje! God's blessings abound there! 

4

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage19h

Michael Dalton Gospa thank you for Medugorje bring about ,what is to come soon so the world can see how blind it is ,save our souls.

1

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage5h

Virginia Inoferio Villahermosa "PRAY FOR YOUR SHEPHERDS," …THEY ARE THE BRIDGE OF THE TRIUMPH OF THE IMMACULATE HEART……..

9

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage21h

Bonnie Ann I pray for the intentions of Our Lady , Queen of Peace !

4

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage18h

Irene Carden Moran How I wish I was young again to be with the youth. We were in knock yesterday at Our Lady's Shire celebrating intercession of Priests with Sr Breege Mc Kenna and the Basilica was full Praise God .

2

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage1h

Mary Ann Garcia How beautiful to see all the priest. God bless them all.

3

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage17h

Sharon Semtner What a gift, it made me tear up when I was there in 2016!

3

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage17h

Anna Federico Keane RN GOD BLESS ALL PRIESTS

6

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage18h

Lourdes Loya All Glory to Our Lady

1

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage13h

Gingie Gavin these young people give me hope for the world

6

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage20h

Pamela Turney So wonderful!

2

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage20h

Monika Scott Glory to God !

1

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage29m

Dolly Knight Morovich Amen 

1

Manage

Like

ReplyMessage17h

Most Relevant is selected, so some comments may have
