Visionary Jakov Colo Annual Message on Christmas Day…”My children, there is no life without God”

“Dear Children,

Today on this day of grace I invite you to ask the Lord the gift of faith.

My children, decide for God and begin to live and believe in what God asks. Believing, my children, is to put your lives in the hands of God, in the hands of the Lord who created you and loves you with a great love.

Do not just believe in words, but testify to your faith through the works and with a personal example. Talk to God with your father. Open up and give to him your hearts and see how your hearts will change and how your life will admire the works of God in your life.



My children, there is no life without God, so i as a mother intercede and I pray my son to renew your hearts and fill your lives with his immense love.

Thank you for responding to my call!”







