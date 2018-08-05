Time for Voris to open his brain and close his Mouth on Medjugorje..”Wrong too long!.”. His Reporting on Medjugorje damages our Church and darkens souls

The headline may sound harsh but for anybody who knows anything about Mr. Voris and “Church Militant” they know he does not play nice. And Mr. Voris deserves tough talk. He has been the single most damaging personality attacking Medjugorje on a regular basis.

Wrong on Medjugorje Voris and you owe Catholics across this country an apology.

What Voris says about Medjugorje:

Many leaders are running scared about, out-and-out denouncing the apparitions because they have allowed this chicanery to persist for so long, maybe in hopes it would just go away that now for them to come out and condemn it would cause an earthquake among those who are nearly possessed over the phenomena. But consider, local bishops have condemned it, the nation’s bishops’ conference has denounced it. The Vatican on multiple occasions has forbidden pilgrimages there if they revolve around the alleged apparitions and so forth.

You’d be hard-pressed, in fact, to find anything remotely approaching confirmation of the apparitions from anyone in the Church in any kind of official capacity, yet the confusion still reigns and is brought on by various clerics and bishops and senior Churchmen who keep making vague statements that give the Medjugorje supporters reasons to explode with exuberance that the “Vatican has at last approved.” Nothing of the sort has happened but because of the mealy-mouthed, wimpy refusal to just come out and say it like it is, they continue to dangle out a false hope that this is all real. And who can blame them for thinking that?

That this nearly 40-year daily event has been allowed to continue, this isn’t the fault so much of the followers as the cowardly Churchmen who have dragged their feet for decades in putting a stop to it all.

What the Vatican says about Medjugorje: