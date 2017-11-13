Wow! Mary TV Reports: Medjugorje Visionary Says “This year the triumph of the Immaculate Heart will happen”

Marija speaks in St. Stephen’s Cathedral on October 24, 2017

Dear Mary TV Family!

Mary Kemper recently sent me this email:

“Hi! Not to get too excited about this, but I had time to listen to Marija’s testimony from Oct. 24th and at the 1:27 (one hour and 27 minute marker) the translator said something to the effect that Marija said that she believed this year the triumph of the Immaculate Heart will happen. I probably didn’t hear that correctly, but I am wondering what you think? I have followed along with these apparitions from at least 1988 to some extent and am about the same age as the visionaries. Wow after all this time and when it seems like endless gloom then to think that the triumph will happen this year……………………………………………. Please listen and tell me what you think. No doubt that I am probably reading way more into the remark than what was intended. But shouldn’t that remark be highlighted or commented on or should we let it pass so as not to give people false hope. I would love to hear what your remarks are about that. Thank you so much for your vital broadcasts.

thanks, Mary Kemper”

Thank you, Mary, for raising this question. Marija actually did say that!



You can hear her comment at the 1:27 in this video: (Evening of Prayer 2017)

Our English translator’s words were confirmed by friends fluent in Italian, English and Croatian sitting close to Marija in St. Stephens Cathedral on October 24th.

I don’t think you can get too excited about it.

More than a quarter of a century ago Our Lady told us through her message to Marija:“My plan has begun to be realized!” She concluded that August 25, 1991 message (referred to by Marija in her talk in Vienna) “Let us pray that everything I have begun be fully realized!”*

No wonder four years earlier Satan had offered to give back to God the rest of the world in exchange for Medjugorje!!!

He’s terrified.

Twenty years ago Our Lady told us: “THIS TIME IS MY TIME!”

You better believe I think Marija meant to tell us exactly that, though she didn’t say that Our Lady told her that, and I don’t think she necessarily meant by December 31, 2017 With heaven fighting for us how can it not happen?

“Dear children! With great joy, today I am carrying my Son Jesus to you, for Him to give you His peace. Open your hearts, little children, and be joyful that you can receive it. Heaven is with you and is fighting for peace in your hearts, in the families and in the world; and you, little children, help with your prayers for it to be so. I bless you with my Son Jesus and call you not to lose hope; and for your gaze and heart to always be directed towards Heaven and eternity. In this way, you will be open to God and to His plans. Thank you for having responded to my call.” (December 25, 2016 message)

Mary TV – by keeping our families and homes connected to Medjugorje – is helping us keep our gaze and heart directed towards heaven and eternity. I want to thank Rob, Colleen, Nancy, Bill, Pat and all of you who are helping Mary TV by your prayers and donations to make it possible for Mary TV to continue…. especially now that Our Lady tells us: “Be ready! This is a turning point!”

God bless you!

Denis Nolan

“Dear Children! Today also I invite you to prayer, now as never before when my plan has begun to be realized. Satan is strong and wants to sweep away my plans of peace and joy and make you think that my Son is not strong in His decisions. Therefore, I call all of you, dear children, to pray and fast still more firmly. I invite you to self-renunciation for nine days so that, with your help, everything that I desire to realize through the secrets I began in Fatima, may be fulfilled. I call you, dear children, to now grasp the importance of my coming and the seriousness of the situation. I want to save all souls and present them to God. Therefore, let us pray that everything I have begun be fully realized. Thank you for having responded to my call.” (August 25, 1991 message referenced by Marija in her talk on October 24, 2017 in S. Stephens Cathedral in Vienna).







