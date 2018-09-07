Is Satan attacking the “bridge” that is the key to Our Lady’s Triumph? … Hints from Mirjana: “Priests are the bridge and we need our priests so we can all cross that bridge that takes us to Our Lady’s triumph.”
Mirjana in talk on November 2007
“When we look at Our Lady’s messages, when we talk about the privileged ones then we can talk about priests. Because Our Lady never said what they should do but only and always what we should do for them. She said they don’t need you to to judge and criticise them, but they need you to pray for them and love them.
My children, if you lose respect for priests, then you will lose respect for the church and in the end, Dear God as well. Once again I repeat, God will judge the priests they way they were as priests . Recently, almost every 2nd of the month, Our Lady has been emphasising the importance of praying for priests.
For example when she is blessing us and the things that are for blessing, she always says, I am giving you my motherly blessing but the greatest blessing you can receive on earth is a blessing coming from your priest. That is my son himself blessing you. And she says do not forget to pray for your shepherds.Their priestly hands are blessed by my son. Even in this latest message she invited us to pray for our priests.
What I can say and you can make the same conclusion when you look at Our Lady’s messages, between good and evil, between what is supposed to happen because you have to know what our Lady said, what she started in Fatima she will accomplish in Medjugorje. She said ‘My Immaculate Heart will triumph’.
So from this moment that we are living now until her triumph, there is a bridge and that bridge are the priests. And Our Lady decided we must pray for the priests so that this bridge may form. Priests are the bridge and we need our priests so we can all cross that bridge that takes us to Our Lady’s triumph.”
(Visited 73 times, 75 visits today)
Please follow and like us: