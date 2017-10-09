National Geographic Video: “Nothing like Medjugorje has ever happened in the history of the world” 5 Things to Know about Marian Apparitions
Researcher Michael O’Neill relays some fascinating facts about Virgin Mary apparitions and Medjugorje.
National Geographic Narrator
"Medjugorje is Unique" "Nothing like (Medjugorje) has ever happened in the history of the world" "There have been more visions of the Virgin Mary at Medjugorje then any place in the world"
5 Things to Know About Marian Apparitions The Medjugorje information starts at minute 2:19 Watch the whole video – really, really good.
