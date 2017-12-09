At Last, At Last, At Last!!! “After 36 years Approval of Medjugorje has arrived” Wayne Weible

AT LAST.

AT LAST.

AT LAST.

After 36 years, five months and approximately seven days the long-awaited approval of the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary occurring daily in the village of Medjugorje, has arrived.

The faithful are officially allowed to make pilgrimage to the site located in Bosnia-Hercegovina; Catholic. dioceses and parishes can do the same.



This is an unprecedented approval of an apparition that is still in progress daily. Three of the six visionaries still see the Virgin each day, while the other three see her once a year as she promised them. Visionary Mirjana, who was the first to stop having daily apparitions, now sees the Blessed Mother on the second day of each month.



I have been involved with Medjugorje for 32 years, beginning as a Luke warm Protestant who knew nothing a bout apparitions. It has changed my life. in fact, it has changed the life of millions. I have traveled the world to spread the messages, given thousands of lectures and written 12 books on the apparitions. All of this has been done while awaiting Church approval.

Now, at last, it has come.

God is good.

–Wayne Weible









Please follow and like us: