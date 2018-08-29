Milanka Lachman “Like Most Catholics I have been Frozen in Shock”… For Catholics who feel they are falling out of an airplane..If you read this you will read all the words.I am sure of it.

By Milanaka Lachman (Founder of 206 Tours)

Like most Catholics I have been frozen in shock, disgust, embarrassment, and took few days to reflect on scandal, to pray for victims, all those who we looked up to, in authority, those we prayed for every day, the very that have failed us, and left us feeling so humiliated.

I have been praying to Our Blessed Mother to intervene, to help all victims who are hurting heal, to give church and its people strength to firmly pursue truth and justice!

I have been mad and shaken to my core is understatement. My heart shatters with every single thought of a monster-priest who has injected pain to the most innocent.

I am sad for the faith which has been crushed across the globe.