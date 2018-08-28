Prophecy from Fatima: Pope Benedict XVI “The greatest persecution of the Church does not come from outside enemies, but arises from sin in the Church” 

Papaboys 3.0

“The greatest persecution of the Church does not come from outside enemies, but arises from sin in the Church” . From Fatima, the most famous Marian event in the history, became famous for “secrets” of the shepherds. From Fatima where Pope Benedict XVI was carrying out a short but very intense journey, he launched a stearn warning.

In flight to Lisbon, Benedict XVI responded to the question of a journalist who asked whether it is possible to include in the “vision” of the persecuted Church – contained in the third part of the “secret” of Fatima – also “the sufferings of today’s Church with sins” sexual abuse of minors “. And he did it this way: “As for the news that we can discover today in this message, it is also that not only from outside attacks the Pope and the Church, but the sufferings of the Church come from within, from the sin that exists in the Church.