Prophecy from Fatima: Pope Benedict XVI “The greatest persecution of the Church does not come from outside enemies, but arises from sin in the Church” 

IN A BENEDICTO AT FRANCISCUM / ON 21 MAY 2018 AT 00:22 / (translated from Italian by Google 

Papaboys 3.0

“The greatest persecution of the Church does not come from outside enemies, but arises from sin in the Church” . From Fatima, the most famous Marian event  in the history, became famous  for “secrets” of the shepherds. From  Fatima where Pope Benedict XVI was carrying out a short but very intense journey, he launched a stearn warning.

In flight to Lisbon, Benedict XVI responded to the question of a journalist who asked whether it is possible to include in the “vision” of the persecuted Church – contained in the third part of the “secret” of Fatima – also “the sufferings of today’s Church with sins” sexual abuse of minors “. And he did it this way: “As for the news that we can discover today in this message, it is also that not only from outside attacks the Pope and the Church, but the sufferings of the Church come from within, from the sin that exists in the Church.

We see this too, but today we see it in a truly terrifying way: that the greatest persecution of the Church does not come from outside enemies, but arises from sin in the Church. And that the Church therefore has a profound need to re-learn penance, accept purification, learn forgiveness but also the necessity of justice. Forgiveness does not replace justice. We must learn precisely this essential: conversion, prayer, penance, theological virtues and that evil also attacks from within, but that also the forces of good are always present and that finally the Lord is stronger than evil and the Our guarantee is for us. The goodness of God is always the last answer in history “.

