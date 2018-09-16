Begin to Believe the Remedy for the Church is the Triumph of Our Lady’s Heart “She is the springtime” -The Bishops and Cardinals will not win this – Only Our Lady – Even Pope John Paul II said this

“Christ will conquer through her, because He wants the Church’s victories now and in the future to be linked to her” Saint John Paul the Great.

The Triumph of the Immaculate Heart is also the triumph of the Church. The Holy Father has understood and taught that She will bring the new springtime to the Church; then the faith will reappear, the Church will shine, and the heart of Christ will triumph.

Our Lady points out prayer, penance and amendment of one’s life as fundamental remedies for the contemporary world. According to her, on these three spiritual measures hinge the maintenance of our Church, world peace, the preservation of the West and the very survival of civilization.

This could shock many incautious Catholics who place all their hopes in human resources such as seminaries, universities, newspapers, magazines, bookstores, movie theaters, works of charity and social assistance. Through this concept, everything is reduced to the material realm. De-Christianization, they would argue, is caused by a lack of resources and means of action to promote the Faith. The day we remedy this insufficiency we will have overcome de-Christianization. However, Our Lady appears in Fatima and does not utter a word about all these means of action. How to explain this mystery? And how to explain that the popes have recommended unceasingly that which Our Lady was silent about? Are the Fatima messages in contradiction with papal guidelines?

The popes untiringly recommend using all natural and legitimate means to promote the social kingship of Our Lord Jesus Christ. However, in countless documents the popes also show that natural means would be useless without a continuous life of piety, mortification, and sacrifice. The soldiers of Christ must constantly bear in mind that the natural means must be channels for the grace of God; and that an apostle, whether a cleric or a lay person, must himself be a reservoir of the graces that must vivify his works.

In other words, the popes have unceasingly promoted the essential theses in Dom Jean-Baptiste Chautard’s book, The Soul of the Apostolate, and these are the same principles that Our Lady teaches us at Fatima. Far from discouraging us from dedicating ourselves entirely to apostolic works, the Holy Virgin nevertheless repeats the teaching of Our Lord in Bethany: One must live in close union with God, because everything emanates from this union, and without it even the best and most useful and opportune works remain sterile.