Today we learn about the 8th Secret…Chastisements cannot be avoided .”Go on the streets of the city, count those who glorify God and those who offend Him. God can no longer endure that.”

Our Lady the Queen of Peace July 21, 1982

Concerning Purgatory: “There are many souls in Purgatory. There are also persons who have been consecrated to God – some priests, some religious. Pray for their intentions, at least the Lord’s Prayer, the Hail Mary, and the Glory Be seven times each, and the Creed. I recommend it to you. There is a large number of souls who have been in purgatory for a long time because no one prays for them.

Concerning the eighth secret, Mirjana is frightened and prays to Our Lady for mercy on mankind: “I have prayed; the punishment has been softened. Repeated prayers and fasting reduce punishments from God, but it is not possible to avoid entirely the chastisement. Go on the streets of the city, count those who glorify God and those who offend Him. God can no longer endure that.”

November 6, 1982

Other early interesting messages

Concerning Fasting: “The best fast is on bread and water. Through fasting and prayer, one can stop wars, one can suspend the laws of nature. Charity cannot replace fasting. Those who are not able to fast can sometime replace it with prayer, charity, and a confession; but everyone, except the sick, must fast.”

July 24, 1982

“You go to Heaven in full conscience: that which you have now. At the moment of death, you are conscious of the separation of the body and soul. It is false to teach people that you are reborn many times and that you pass to different bodies. One is born only once. The body, drawn from the earth, decomposes after death. It never comes back to life again. Man receives a transfigured body.”

Regarding a question asked about being bad all ones life and asking forgiveness: “Whoever has done very much evil during his life can go straight to Heaven if he confesses, is sorry for what he has done, and receives Communion at the end of his life.”

