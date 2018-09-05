Man in Trouble Hears Voice From Mirror with Engraving of Our Lady of Guadalupe “I have not brought you this far to lose you now!” Goes to Medjugorje with Bingo Winnings

In the first place, he doesn’t always wait for us to pay attention to reveal himself. Michael is a tattoo-covered biker from the Midwest. He admits he’s an alcoholic and sometimes uses drugs. His multiple near death experiences and accidents never made him question his lifestyle until he bought a mirror from a pawnshop.

It was an interesting artifact with a curious engraving of a woman in the center. The engraving is what caught his attention. It turns out the image is of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and one day Michael heard a voice.

“I have not brought you this far to lose you now!” it said. Not sure what to make of it, Michael started investigating. He soon came across a flyer for a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. The only problem was it cost $3,000.

“I would go, but I don’t have that kind of money,” he thought. A few days later at the VFW bingo night, Michael won the pot–it was exactly $3,000. “I haven’t brought you this far to lose you now.” God can speak loud and clear if he wants. Michael went to Medjugorje.

Troubling Deaf Heaven