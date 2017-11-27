Milania Trump Brings Christmas Back to White House in Epic Fashion… Nativity Scene Front and Center… Stunning Video
Christmas at the White House
Every December, the White House is filled with holiday decorations: Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, colorful lights, gingerbread houses, and more. A team of volunteers from across the country worked diligently in late November to get the White House ready for the very popular public White House holiday tours.
This year’s theme is “Time Honored Traditions” and features 53 Christmas trees with over 12,000 ornaments, 18,000 feet of Christmas lights, 71 wreaths, and a 350 pound Gingerbread house. Continuing an annual tradition for over 45 years, the White House Crèche, an 18th century terra cotta and wood nativity scene, is displayed in the East Room.
Please follow and like us:
One thought on “Milania Trump Brings Christmas Back to White House in Epic Fashion… Nativity Scene Front and Center… Stunning Video”
Jesus and the Observance of Christmas.
”I come today and offer mankind My Preace but few listen; today I come with peace-terms and a Message of Love, but the Peace I am offering is blasphemed by the earth and the Love I am giving them is mocked and jeered in this Eve of My Birth; Mankind are celebrating these days without My Holy Name ;My Holy Name has been abolished and they take the day of My Birth as a great holiday of leasure , worshipping idols;
From the True Life in God messages; 24/december/1991.
Will the White House also have a display of the real Christmas scene ?