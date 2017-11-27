Milania Trump Brings Christmas Back to White House in Epic Fashion… Nativity Scene Front and Center… Stunning Video

Christmas at the White House

Every December, the White House is filled with holiday decorations: Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, colorful lights, gingerbread houses, and more. A team of volunteers from across the country worked diligently in late November to get the White House ready for the very popular public White House holiday tours.

This year’s theme is “Time Honored Traditions” and features 53 Christmas trees with over 12,000 ornaments, 18,000 feet of Christmas lights, 71 wreaths, and a 350 pound Gingerbread house. Continuing an annual tradition for over 45 years, the White House Crèche, an 18th century terra cotta and wood nativity scene, is displayed in the East Room.