Little Known Video with Only 25,OOO views About Medjugorje Secrets

Music: “Crucifixion” by Ron Allen, Chris Bleth, John Debney, Nick Ingman & his Orchestra

The following is part of Padre Livio’s interview about the secrets with Vicka on January 2, 2008 on Radio Maria:

Question: “I was really struck by what the Madonna said about the third secret, which concerns the sign on the mountain. You seers said that it will be a visible sign, an indestructible sign that comes from God. However, She also added, ‘Hurry and convert yourselves. When the promised sign on the hill will be given, it will be too late.’ Another time, She also said, ‘And even after I’ve left this sign on the hill which I have promised to you, many will not believe. They will come to the hill, they will kneel, but they won’t believe.’ Why is it, in your opinion, that people will see the sign, but they won’t convert?

Vicka: “The third secret is about a sign that She will leave here [Medjugorje] on the Mountain of the Apparitions. This sign will remain forever. It is given above all for those people who are still far away from God. The Madonna wishes to give these people who will see the sign a chance to believe in God. I was able to see this sign.

Question: “You have already seen the sign?

Vicka: “Yes, I saw it in a vision.

This sign will be indestructible and will remain in that place forever. She leaves this sign, a sign that no man can make; it is something only God can make and so nobody will be able say that it is a small thing or something else. This arrives in such a way that they won’t have words to say what it is.

About the 10 Medjugorje Secrets

From the beginning the Medjugorje “Secrets” about future worldwide event including chastisements have been a controversial aspect to the apparitions.

The visionaries say there are ten secrets which will affect the Church and the world. To date, three visionaries, Mirjana, Ivanka, and Jakov report they have received all ten Medjugorje secrets, while Ivan, Marija and Vicka say they have received nine secrets. To date only one secret – the third secret – has been completely revealed

The third secret involves a visible and permanent sign that is described as beautiful and indestructible and not of this world,. The sign will be left on Apparition Hill, the site of her first appearance. The Virgin Mary gave the following message about this sign: “This sign will be given for the atheists. You faithful already have signs and you have become the sign for the atheists. You faithful must not wait for the sign before you convert: convert soon. This time is a time of grace for you. When the sign comes, it will be too late. As a mother I caution you because I love you. The secrets exist. My children! Nothing is known of these now, but when they are known, it will be too late. Return to prayer, nothing is more important than this. I would like it if the Lord allowed me to reveal some of the secrets to you, but that which He is doing for you is already a Grace which is almost too much.”

None of the seers have revealed the other Medjugorje secrets. It has been said that the secrets contain blessings as well as chastisements for the world. The visionaries warn, that despite Our Lady’s call for prayer, they say that no amount of prayer, or fasting can prevent the secrets from unfolding. The secrets will be reveled to the world in the following manner.

“Ten days before the first secret, Mirjana will reveal what is about to happen to Franciscan priest Father Petar Ljubicic of Medjugorje. “Father Petar Ljubicic will then fast and pray for seven days. Then, three days before the event, Father Petar will make a public announcement as to what is to happen and where. Mirjana says that after the events occur, those who are alive will have little time to convert. She insists that the painful events for humanity are very near, and that the important thing is to pray, to pray in the family, to pray for the young and for those who do not believe.” (From the “Grey Book”)

Ten Medjugorje Secrets by Father Tomislav Vlasic

All the visionaries say they have seen Heaven and Purgatory, four of them have seen Hell and two girls prayed Our Lady not to let them see it because they were afraid. These visionaries say that, from the very beginning, Our Lady told them she would confide ten secrets to them for the whole of humanity : up to now (1984), eight secrets have already been confided to Vicka, ten to Mirjana, and nine to the others. (As at 31/1/03 – Ten secrets have been confided to Mirjana, Ivanka and to Jacov, and nine to the rest). I that you know the names of all the children who have the visions : Vicka Ivankovic, Ivanka Ivankovic, Jacov Colo, Ivan Dragicevic, Mirjana Dragicevic and Marija Pavlovic

These visionaries say that the ten secrets refer to the whole world and are linked together in a chain. There are also other secrets, personal secrets for the children or for certain people who are connected with these future world events. Among the ten secrets there is the promise of Our Lady to leave a visible sign on the site of the apparitions here in Medjugorje. The visionaries say they have seen this sign in a vision. It is very beautiful, permanent and indestructible. It will be given here in Medjugorje for all humanity and many miracles will be connected with it. Five of the children know the date on which the sign will occur: all of them stress that this period until the appearance of the visible sign, is a period of grace and for the strengthening of faith.

Mirjana tells us something more about the secrets and the future of the world. As from Christmas 1982, Mirjana no longer has daily apparitions, on that date she received the last of the ten secrets for humanity and the dates of all the secrets to come. On that day Our Lady said:” Now turn to God by faith as everybody else. I will appear for your birthday and when there are difficulties in your life.” After this, Our Lady has appeared twice on her birthday on 18th March 1983 and 1984. (Since 1984 Our Lady has appeared each 18th March, and also Mirjana now sees Our Lady on the 2nd of each month, where she prays for unbelievers)

Mirjana says that before the visible sign appears, three secrets will be revealed to the world. These three secrets will be three admonishments to the world and will be revealed by her three days before they are to occur. She will tell a priest what should happen. After the three admonishments, the visible sign will appear and after the sign, if the world is not converted, the punishment will come. Mirjana says that the punishment will surely come because it is no use expecting the conversion of the whole world, but it can be diminished. She tells us that the seventh secret has already been cancelled. This was an evil one, which was coming to the world for its sins, but it has been cancelled because many people have fasted and prayed. From this we can see that punishment can be diminished by penance, fasting and prayer. This is why Our Lady always urges us:”Pray, fast and be converted.”

I asked Mirjana if there is a long or rather short time before these things come to pass and she replied that, for her, it is a short time. What is meant by short I do not know; does it mean months, years or decades? I do not know. However, she said “This period is short.” Then I asked her another question, “What do you want to tell the world of today?” She replied,”Be converted as quickly as possible and open your hearts to God.”

Excerpts of letter of Father Tomislav Vlasic to Pope John Paul II related to Medjugorje secrets

The Blessed Virgin has promised to disclose ten secrets to us. So far, Vicka Ivankovic has received eight. Marija Pavlovic received the eighth one on December 8, 1983. Jakov Colo, Ivan Dragicevic and Ivanka Ivankovic have each received nine. Only Mirjana Dragicevic has received all ten.

The ninth and tenth secrets are serious. They concern chastisements for the sins of the world. Punishment is inevitable, for we cannot expect the whole world to be converted. The punishment can be diminished by prayer and penance, but it cannot be eliminated. Mirjana says that one of the evils that threatened the world, the one contained in the seventh secret, has been averted, thanks to prayer and fasting. That is why the Blessed Virgin continues to encourage prayer and fasting: “You have forgotten that through prayer and fasting you can avert war and suspend the laws of nature.”

After the first admonition, the others will follow in a rather short time. Thus, people will have some time for conversion.

That interval will be a period of grace and conversion. After the visible sign appears, those who are still alive will have little time for conversion. For that reason, the Blessed Virgin invites us to urgent conversion and reconciliation.

The invitation to prayer and penance is meant to avert evil and war, but most of all to save souls.

According to Mirjana, the events predicted by the Blessed Virgin are near. By virtue of this experience, Mirjana proclaims to the world: ‘Hurry, be converted; open your hearts to God.’

In addition to this basic message, Mirjana related an apparition she had in 1982, which we believe sheds some light on some aspects of Church history. She spoke of an apparition in which Satan appeared to her, and asked Mirjana to renounce the Madonna and follow him. That way she could be happy in love and in life. He said that following the Virgin, on the contrary, would only lead to suffering. Mirjana rejected him, and immediately the Virgin arrived and Satan disappeared. Then the Blessed Virgin gave her the following message in substance:

“Excuse me for this, but you must realize that Satan exists. One day he appeared before the throne of God and asked permission to submit the Church to a period of trial. God gave him permission to try the Church for one century. This century is under the power of the devil; but when the secrets confided to you come to pass, his power will be destroyed. Even now he is beginning to lose his power and has become aggressive. He is destroying marriages, creating divisions among priests and is responsible for obsessions and murder. You must protect yourselves against these things through fasting and prayer, especially community prayer. Carry blessed objects with you. Put them in your house, and restore the use of holy water.”

