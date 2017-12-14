Stunning Artistic Rendering of Mary at the Cross and Beautiful Prayer… ANIMA CHRISTI “Soul of Christ, sanctify me. Body of Christ, save me. Blood of Christ, inebriate me…”

Discovered this beautiful picture and prayer on my Facebook feed from Mia Ryan

ANIMA CHRISTI

Soul of Christ, sanctify me.

Body of Christ, save me.

Blood of Christ, inebriate me.

Water from Christ’s side, wash me.

Passion of Christ, strengthen me.

O good Jesus, hear me.

Within Thy wounds hide me.

Suffer me not to be separated from Thee.

From the malicious enemy defend me.

In the hour of my death call me.

And bid me come unto Thee

That I may praise Thee with Thy saints

and with Thy angels

Forever and ever.

Amen.

