John Paul II, every night before going to sleep, recited this most powerful prayer to the Holy Spirit. Oddly Claims it even helped him with his Math Problems when he was young.

In January 1980, John Paul II told a group of the Charismatic Renewal: “When I was a child I learned to pray to the Holy Spirit.

When I was 11, I felt sad because I had a lot of math problems.

My father showed me the hymn Veni Creator Spiritus in a booklet and told me: ‘Recite this and you will see that He will help you to understand’.

I have recited this hymn every day for more than 40 years, and I have seen how much the divine Spirit helps us “.