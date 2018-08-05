Medjugorje Youth Festival 80,000 Strong, Papal Envoy in Attendance Almost 1,000 Priests…Media Ignores Largest Catholic Gathering in Europe

The 29th edition of the Medjugorje Youth Festival, Mladifest 2018, is in full and lively activity.

Over 80,000 young people are present, coming from more than 60 countries.

Long lines to the confessionals and tens of thousands of consecrated particles, during masses celebrated by over 650 priests.

Also Archbishop Hoser, personal representative of the Holy Father for the parish of Medjugorje, is present and mingles among the pilgrims.