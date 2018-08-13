Monday, August 13, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Uncategorized 

“Shaken to the core”…Official MovieTrailer “The Devil and Father Amorth” ..The only Vatican approved movie about Exorcisms.

ryanmysticpost 3 Views 0 Comments

Follow Mystic Post on Facebook!

"The Devil and Father Amorth"

“The Devil and Father Amorth”

The Orchard

“The Exorcist” director William Friedkin terrified the Venice Film Festival with his new documentary, “The Devil and Father Amorth,” and now everyone can see why in the official trailer. The non-fiction feature profiles the late Father Gabriele Amortha as he performs his ninth exorcism on an Italian woman. Friedkin was in the room for the exorcism, and it shook him to his core.

“It was terrifying,” Friedkin told Variety at the Venice Film Festival about recording the footage. “I went from being afraid of what could happen to feeling a great deal of empathy with this woman’s pain and suffering, which is obvious in the film.”

“The Devil and Father Amorth” opens in select theaters via The Orchard on April 20. Watch the trailer below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

BUY ON AMAZON

Is it possible... That there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secret of America's future and that God is sending America a prophetic message of what is yet to come through his Messenger the Mother of Christ?

You May Also Like

The Other Mystery at Knock, Ireland – Did the 14-year-old boy speak to Medjugorje Seers in Mysterious Vision at Fatima just days before Virgin Mary prophecy?

ryanmysticpost 1

Catholics Beware: The Attack on Free Speech is Growing Stronger

ryanmysticpost 1

“Unimaginable discovery”: Long-lost da Vinci painting of “Savior of the World” to fetch at least $100 million at auction. “Standing in front of that painting was a spiritual experience. It brought tears to my eyes”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on “Unimaginable discovery”: Long-lost da Vinci painting of “Savior of the World” to fetch at least $100 million at auction. “Standing in front of that painting was a spiritual experience. It brought tears to my eyes”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *