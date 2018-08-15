Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
God Spy 

Our Lady of Medjugorje Tells Visionaries ..”I went to Heaven before death”…August 15 – Feast of The Assumption

ryanmysticpost 514 Views 0 Comments

Follow Mystic Post on Facebook!

Medjugorje Visionaries from recorded testimony:

October 12, 1981
Where is Paradise and the Kingdom of God?
“In Heaven.”

Our Lady is asked if she is the Mother of God and if She went to heaven before or after Her death:

“I am the Mother of God and the Queen of Peace. I went to Heaven before death.”

 

The Assumption of Mary into Heaven, often shortened to the Assumption and also known as the Falling Asleep of the Blessed Virgin Mary (the Dormition),[3][4] according to the beliefs of the Catholic Church, Eastern Orthodoxy, Oriental Orthodoxy, and parts of Anglicanism, was the bodily taking up of the Virgin Mary into Heaven at the end of her earthly life.

The Catholic Church teaches as dogma that the Virgin Mary “having completed the course of her earthly life, was assumed body and soul into heavenly glory”.[5] This doctrine was dogmatically defined by Pope Pius XII on 1 November 1950, in the apostolic constitution Munificentissimus Deus by exercising papal infallibility.[6] While the Catholic Church and Eastern Orthodox Church believe in the Dormition of the Theotokos, which is the same as the Assumption,[7] whether Mary had a physical death has not been dogmatically defined.

In Munificentissimus Deus (item 39) Pope Pius XII pointed to the Book of Genesis (3:15) as scriptural support for the dogma in terms of Mary’s victory over sin and death as also reflected in 1 Corinthians 15:54: “then shall come to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory”.[8][9][10]

In the churches that observe it, the Assumption is a major feast day, commonly celebrated on 15 August. In many countries, the feast is also marked as a Holy Day of Obligation in the Roman Catholic Church and as a festival (under various names) in the Anglican Communion.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 138 times, 9 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

BUY ON AMAZON

Is it possible... That there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secret of America's future and that God is sending America a prophetic message of what is yet to come through his Messenger the Mother of Christ?

You May Also Like

That incredible day when the devil went to ‘confess’ to Padre Pio….”PADRE PIO: “MEN ARE RUNNING TOWARD THE ABYSS OF HELL”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on That incredible day when the devil went to ‘confess’ to Padre Pio….”PADRE PIO: “MEN ARE RUNNING TOWARD THE ABYSS OF HELL”

Lenten Messages from Jesus to Anne…”These messages on the Passion of Jesus are among the most profound, the most encouraging, the most loving and the most merciful that I have ever encountered.” …Jesus: “Death is not the last thing. It is only the last thing on earth, in the human experience”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Lenten Messages from Jesus to Anne…”These messages on the Passion of Jesus are among the most profound, the most encouraging, the most loving and the most merciful that I have ever encountered.” …Jesus: “Death is not the last thing. It is only the last thing on earth, in the human experience”

This Made My Day.. Good Chance It Will Make Yours. Carpool Karaoke With Nuns from the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

ryanmysticpost 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *