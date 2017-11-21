Prayer to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal
Our Immaculate Virgin,
Mother of God and our Mother,
with the strongest confidence
in your powerful intercession
many times manifested
by means of your Medal,
we humbly beg you
to get the graces
that we ask.
O Madonna of the Miraculous Medal
that you were shown to Santa Caterina Labouré
in the attitude of the Mediator of the whole world
and of every soul in particular,
we put in your hands
we entrust to your Heart
our supplications and our hopes.
Proud to present them to your divine Son
and meet them
if they conform
to the Divine Will
and useful to our souls.
And after getting up to God
your hands pleading,
lower on us,
wrap them with the rays of your graces
enlightening our minds and
purifying our hearts,
so that you may be guided
we reach the blessed eternity one day.
Amen.
2 thoughts on “Prayer to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal”
A guy named Terry Colafrancesco in the United States created a cult called Caritas of Birmingham which follows the alleged appearances of Mary at Medjugorje. People have sold everything they own and turned the money over to this cult. But now the Pope has come out and said the Marian apparitions at Medjugorje are fake and I think he is right.
Former FBI agent Mike O’Neil joined the evil Caritas cult but then he left. O’Neil had a relationship with one of those lying visionaries at Medjugorje. But then when he attempted to contact her and tell her about the evil things Caritas was doing the visionary did not return his calls. What a surprise.
These are people who are being deceived by evil spirits who impersonate Mary for God knows what reasons. The local bishop at Medjugorje said long ago that the visions are not legitimate.
Another lady near Baltimore named Gianna Sullivan says Mary is appearing to her also. She calls Mary Our Lady of Emmitsburg. It’s the same thing again with ‘Mary’ predicting the end of the world, the apocalypse, etc.. The Catholic Church has not approved those fake visions either.
Two appearances of Mary that I personally believe in are Lourdes and Fatima.
The Vatican has investigated Medjugorje for over 5 years. They say the early apparitions are supernatural in nature. Just trust the Vatican experts on this would be my recommendation