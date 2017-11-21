Prayer to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

Our Immaculate Virgin,

Mother of God and our Mother,

with the strongest confidence

in your powerful intercession

many times manifested

by means of your Medal,

we humbly beg you

to get the graces

that we ask.

O Madonna of the Miraculous Medal

that you were shown to Santa Caterina Labouré

in the attitude of the Mediator of the whole world

and of every soul in particular,

we put in your hands

we entrust to your Heart

our supplications and our hopes.

Proud to present them to your divine Son

and meet them

if they conform

to the Divine Will

and useful to our souls.

And after getting up to God

your hands pleading,

lower on us,

wrap them with the rays of your graces

enlightening our minds and

purifying our hearts,

so that you may be guided

we reach the blessed eternity one day.

Amen.

