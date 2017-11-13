“The sign will come, you must not worry about it… You cannot imagine what is going to happen nor what the Eternal Father will send to earth.” The Queen of Peace

Message from the Queen of Peace at Medjugorje June 24, 1983

“The sign will come, you must not worry about it.

The only thing that I would want to tell you is to be converted. Make that known to all my children as quickly as possible. No pain, no suffering is too great for me in order to save you. I will pray to my Son not to punish the world; but I plead with you, be converted.

You cannot imagine what is going to happen nor what the Eternal Father will send to earth.

That is why you must be converted! Renounce everything. Do penance. Express my thanks to all my children who have prayed and fasted. I carry all this to my Divine Son in order to obtain an alleviation of His justice against the sins of mankind.

I thank the people who have prayed and fasted. Persevere and help me to convert the world.”







Please follow and like us: