St. Padre Pio incorrupt body arrives to the Basilica of San Lorenzo fuori le Mura With Video

Arrival of the relics of the incorrupt body of St. Pio of Pietrelcina to the Papal Basilica of San Lorenzo fuori le Mura, Rome, for the Extraordinary Jubilee Holy Year of Mercy.

Followed by a recitation of the Holy Rosary

Novena Prayers

O St. Pio, I come to you today knowing that you are truly a miracle worker. As one who is close to Jesus, I ask that you would pray for these my intentions:

(State your intentions here)

I pray with the words of Pope John Paul II as I beg for your prayers on my behalf:

“Glorious, humble and beloved Padre Pio. Teach us, we pray, humility of heart, so that we may be counted among the little ones of the Gospel to whom the Father promised to reveal the mysteries of His Kingdom. Help us to pray without ceasing, certain that God knows what we need even before we ask Him.

“Obtain for us the eyes of faith that will help us recognize in the poor and suffering, the very face of Jesus.

“Sustain us in the hour of trouble and trial and, if we fall, let us experience the joy of the sacrament of forgiveness. Grant us your tender devotion to Mary, mother of Jesus and our Mother.

“Accompany us on our earthly pilgrimage toward the blessed Homeland, where we too, hope to arrive to contemplate forever the Glory of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”

Amen

In closing, St. Pio, we pray the prayer you composed for Confidence and Trust in God’s Mercy:

