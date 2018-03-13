Signs ….Putin: ‘Don’t threaten a NUCLEAR power’ … Warns of Retaliation if England Responds with Punitive Measures Due to Spy Attack… British Newspaper Reports “The ultimatum has sparked World War 3 Fears”
VLADIMIR Putin’s envoys in the UK have refused to respond to Britain’s ultimatum over the chemical attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. In a statement on Twitter the Russian embassy threaten retaliation if Theresa May was to respond with “punitive measures”.
Theresa May: Russia ‘highly likely’ to be responsible for Skripal
The ultimatum has sparked World War 3 fears as Whitehall sources revealed the Prime Minister could launch a cyber attack on Russia in the wake of recent events.It is thought Britain might target Kremlin propaganda machines, with Whitehall sources suggesting the UK will up the ante on its offensive cyber programme.
But the Russian embassy in the UK has hit back at the ultimatum and warned Mrs May against “punitive measures”.
In a further blunt warning to the Prime Minister, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added nobody should threaten a nuclear power, according to the nation’s the state-run RIA news agency.
“Today the Embassy sent a note to the Foreign Office reiterating that Russia is not involved in the Salisbury incident and outlining the above mentioned demands for joint investigation.”
Putin’s envoys in the UK have refused to respond to Britain’s ultimatum over the Russian spy attack
In a phone call with Theresa May today, Donald Trump said the US is “with the UK all the way” over investigation into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
One thought on “Signs ….Putin: ‘Don’t threaten a NUCLEAR power’ … Warns of Retaliation if England Responds with Punitive Measures Due to Spy Attack… British Newspaper Reports “The ultimatum has sparked World War 3 Fears””
It is normal for one to believe what one wants to believe. However, when the consequences are grave, one should try as strenuously as possible, to follow reason and evidence. I will suggest that investigators ought to consider the context, where Putin is trying to be reelected, and whether or not, his involvement in such an act would help or hamper his ambitions. Why would he wait for years to commit this attack, an attack which could also have been tried anytime after his election? Would it be in the interest for his enemies to choose this time to commit such an act?