Mystic Post

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Federal and local authorities are investigating mysterious booms being reported in Upper Bucks and Lehigh Counties.

Springfield Township police say there have been multiple reports of loud explosions, with the most recent one happening shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday

No one seems to know the source of the mysterious booms.

“I thought that somebody was making a tunnel or space junk fell out of the sky,” said Susan Crompton, who lives in Haycock Township.

“From poachers, gunfire, to explosions to a sonic boom,” said Jerry Hertz of the mysterious sound.

There have been no shortages of theories, but still no answer as to why so many residents have been jolted by mysterious and near-deafening sounds.

“It’s a rumble, it actually like rumbles the ground like an earthquake would happen but with a loud like boom,” Crompton added.

“I’ve been in the military, I’ve got experience with explosives, I was a Navy diver and was definitely not a gunshot,” Hertz said.

Local police municipalities have been receiving reports of the booms since early April. All reported sounds have taken place between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Crompton and her daughter heard the booms on two occasions.

“It’s like an explosion and, of course, it actually shakes your house,” said Crompton.

“It is imperative that we get the information as soon as possible in order to track these events,” said police.

Richland Township Police Department