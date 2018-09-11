9/11 Remembered, Pope John Paul II Sends Sad Telegram Prayer to USA President Bush

The attacks of September 11, 2001 , a series of four suicide attacks, caused the death of 2,996 people and the wounding of more than 6,000, organized and implemented by a group of terrorists adhering to al-Qā’ida. Still they are alive in the merit of many, those tragic images of the exploding skyscrapers.

St. John Paul II was troubled by those events. in the very first days, after those facts, he used these words:

Sept. 11

“Struck by the incredible horror of the inhuman terrorist attacks against innocent people in different parts of the United States, I am urged to express to you and to your fellow citizens my deep sorrow and my closeness in prayer to the nation in this dark and tragic moment. .

By recommending the victims to the eternal mercy of God Almighty, I implore his strength over those involved in relief operations and in the care of the survivors.

I pray God to support you and the American people in this hour of suffering and trial “

(Telegram to the President of the United States of America, George W. Bush)