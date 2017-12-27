The Five Prophecies of The Madonna Files…The Unfolding of America’s Destiny

“I found it to be a great book; a fascinating, fast-paced thriller, written in a strong voice, filled with rich dialogue, complex and colorful characters, a story-line that tackles the most meaningful, religious and political subjects in the world. It is an impressive work…Move over Dan Brown, I was blown away!” – DANIEL KLIMEK -Scholar, seminarian and Marian expert featured in the full length motion picture – “Queen of Peace”

“A Powerful book of adventure and faith” – FRANK SCHAEFFER is a New York Times best selling author of fiction and nonfiction. Frank’s highly acclaimed books include Why I am an Atheist Who Believes in God, Zermatt and Saving Grandma and have been translated into nine languages. His nonfiction includes Crazy For God and Keeping Faith. Frank is a frequent commentator on MSNBC and a blogger on the Huffington Post

“A fast-paced, tightly-plotted religious mystery with genuine spirituality at its core.”

RANDALL SULLIVAN – ROLLING STONE Contributing Editor, Host on Oprah Winfrey Network and author of “Miracle Detectives” – one of the best books on the phenomenon of miraculous apparitions ever to be written.