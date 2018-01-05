Friday 5th January 2018 Today’s Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 1:43-51.

Jesus decided to go to Galilee, and he found Philip. And Jesus said to him, “Follow me.”

Now Philip was from Bethsaida, the town of Andrew and Peter.

Philip found Nathanael and told him, “We have found the one about whom Moses wrote in the law, and also the prophets, Jesus, son of Joseph, from Nazareth.”

But Nathanael said to him, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?” Philip said to him, “Come and see.”

Jesus saw Nathanael coming toward him and said of him, “Here is a true Israelite. There is no duplicity in him.”

Nathanael said to him, “How do you know me?” Jesus answered and said to him, “Before Philip called you, I saw you under the fig tree.”

Nathanael answered him, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God; you are the King of Israel.”

Jesus answered and said to him, “Do you believe because I told you that I saw you under the fig tree? You will see greater things than this.”

And he said to him, “Amen, amen, I say to you, you will see the sky opened and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man.”

“The Word Of The Lord”

May the Lord Jesus Christ showers His choicest Blessings and Miracles upon you and your beautiful family.

