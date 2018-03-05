Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Monday 5th March 2018…Today’s Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4:24-30

Monday of the Third week of Lent

Jesus said to the people in the synagogue at Nazareth: “Amen, I say to you, no prophet is accepted in his own native place.
Indeed, I tell you, there were many widows in Israel in the days of Elijah when the sky was closed for three and a half years and a severe famine spread over the entire land.
It was to none of these that Elijah was sent, but only to a widow in Zarephath in the land of Sidon.
Again, there were many lepers in Israel during the time of Elisha the prophet; yet not one of them was cleansed, but only Naaman the Syrian.”
When the people in the synagogue heard this, they were all filled with fury.
They rose up, drove him out of the town, and led him to the brow of the hill on which their town had been built, to hurl him down headlong.
But he passed through the midst of them and went away.

“The Word Of The Lord”

May the Lord Jesus Christ showers His choicest Blessings and Miracles upon you and your beautiful family. 🙏🏼😇 ❤️

 

“Apostles of my love, hearken to my voice within you, feel my motherly love.Therefore pray, pray by doing, pray by giving, pray with love, pray in work and thoughts, in the name of my Son.”


