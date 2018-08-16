Thursday, August 16, 2018

Celestial Music Found by Scientist on Mantel of Our Lady of Guadalupe

ryanmysticpost

Published on Sep 10, 2017

 
Several scientific discoveries have been revealed around the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe; This is one of them; music was found in the Mantle of the Virgin forming musical notes with the stars and flowers of her dress. The researcher Fernando Ojeda made a scientific study on the position of stars and flowers in the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe where he checks through the geography, geometry, astronomy and music (associated with mathematics) the veracity of the piece, this allowed music experts to discover the composition of celestial music.



Is it possible... That there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secret of America's future and that God is sending America a prophetic message of what is yet to come through his Messenger the Mother of Christ?

One thought on “Celestial Music Found by Scientist on Mantel of Our Lady of Guadalupe

  • Laura
    November 17, 2017 at 8:16 pm
    What could it mean?

