Medjugorje…If you are wounded and sad for the Church this Video will heal – “This is so touching, heartwarming and right now and am so teary-eyed”

ryanmysticpost 312 Views 0 Comments

Medjugorje Mladifest 2018: Emmanuel

Elizabeth Lawrence
This is so touching, heartwarming and right now and am so teary-eyed

