Vicka Says Many People Pray the Wrong Way…Seer Explains How Our Lady Wants us to Pray
“Many times, when we have a cross we could offer Him, we instead pray this way: ‘Lord, please remove that cross from my shoulders, it’s heavy, I can’t take it. Why is this cross given to me and not to someone else?’No! This is not the right way to pray! Our Lady says we should rather tell Him: ‘Lord, I thank you for this cross, I thank you for this great gift You are giving me!’
“Very few are the people who understand the great value of the cross and the great value of the gift of our crosses when they are offered to Jesus. We can learn so much through this gift of a cross! In this time of Lent, we must understand from the heart how much Jesus loves us all and we should walk by His side with great love. We should try to be united with Him in His passion. This is the sacrifice that is expected from us. Let’s walk this way, and then when the day of Easter comes with the Resurrection, we won’t look at the Resurrection from outside but we will also be resurrected with Jesus, because we will have become free inside of us, free from ourselves and all our attachments. Isn’t this a beautiful thing? We will be able to live His love and His Resurrection inside of us!
“Every single cross has a reason. God never sends any cross without a motive, a meaning, and He knows when He will remove that cross from us. At times of suffering, let’s thank Jesus for this gift and also tell Him, ‘If you have another gift for me, I am ready. But right now I am begging for Your strength, in order to have the courage to carry my cross and go forward with you, Lord!’
“I remember how the Gospa spoke to me about suffering when she said: ‘If you knew the great value of suffering!’ This is really a very great thing! And then it all depends on us, afterwards, to be ready for this or not. It all depends on our Yes to Jesus. It takes our whole life to learn this and go forward. Each morning, when we wake up, we can start our day with God. Our Lady does not ask us to pray the whole day long but to put prayer at the first place, to put God at the first place and then perform our works and go ahead in all the aspects of our life, visiting sick people, etc.
“When we do a charitable work without prayer, it’s not valuable. The same way, when we pray and do not act in a charitable way, it is not valuable either. Those two things, prayer and charity, work always together. And then, step by step, we go forward.” (End of Vicka’s words.)
Knowing how much Vicka has suffered, and how beautifully she ministers to the pilgrims who visit her in Medjugorje, her words take on special meaning. Vicka lives the way of the cross with Jesus, daily. And she knows the joy it brings. What good advice she has given us for this Lent! Her words reflect St. Faustina’s: “Oh, if only the suffering soul knew how much God loves it, it would die of joy and excess of happiness! Some day we will know the value of suffering, but then we will no longer be able to suffer. The present moment is ours!” (963)
3 thoughts on “Vicka Says Many People Pray the Wrong Way…Seer Explains How Our Lady Wants us to Pray”
Just trying to understand how can someone accept that there is a right way and a wrong way to pray!!!!!!!
Please don’t judge my statement with ager just accept my opinion that praying is talking with God with your free will and being.
Love you all with your differences
Bassam
Good teaches us to pray” our father….”and never said what you pray is wrong or right so how can his mother ( and our mother) teaches us differently!!!!
God in all his teaching never mentioned that we shouldn’t ask his help to remove the cross we carry!!! On the contrary he said”ask and you will be given….”but if someone has a cross he said he should carry it and follow him and not not asking him to be removed!!!! Some people can’t bear their crosses so what is wrong for those to pray for God to remove that load!!!!
Really I need to understand that teaching from Wich source is coming!!!!
Is there an address where we can write to Vicka? If you do please share it with me. Thank you, Claudia