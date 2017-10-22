Last night, Friday, 20th October, Ivan and his prayer group met at the Blue Cross, for the encounter with Our Lady. Pilgrims gathered to receive Our Lady’s graces and blessings, they prepared by praying the Holy Rosary. Our Lady appeared at 9.00pm. Silence fell as all united in prayer with Our Lady while the apparition was occurring.

After the Apparition Ivan said that he would like to describe what is most important from the encounter with Our Lady. He said. Our Lady came Joyful and happy and she greeted everyone with Her Motherly greeting ‘Praised be Jesus my dear children.’

Our Lady prayed over everyone present with her arms extended for a long time, and especially the sick present, for a while. Our Lady then prayed for Priests.

Then Our Lady gave the message to Ivan.

“Dear children, also today, anew, I desire to call you to live the messages which I am giving you.

Especially, I call you through this time to pray for my plans which I desire to be realized.

Dear children, be persevering in prayer.

Open your hearts—open yourselves to the Holy Spirit—that He may lead you.

This is a time, a time of grace, therefore, pray more.

Thank you dear children for also today having responded to my call.”

After that Our Lady blessed all with Her Motherly Blessing and all our religious articles. Ivan said that he recommended all of us, our needs and intentions, our families and all the Priests present.

Our Lady continued praying over all present and She left in that prayer, in an illuminated Sign of the Cross and She said, “Go in peace my dear children”