When Birds Go Silent.. In Medjugorje the Silence of the Birds Haunts Atheist Doctor Investigating Medjugorje …Converts to Catholicism

At Medjugorje right before the Blessed Mother would appear and as the visionaries dropped to their knees “Every bird would go completely silent…”

Daneil Klimek reports that this phenomenon was experienced by an atheist Italian doctor and by Digger Phelps the well known Notre Dame basketball coach among many others.

The strange silence of the birds would lead to the conversion of atheist doctor who had gone to Medjugoje to disprove the apparitions. Praise Jesus!…..

Powerful testimony by Brother Daniel Klimek



Br. Daniel Maria Klimek, T.O.R., is a Franciscan friar, writer, and scholar. He earned his Ph.D. in spirituality with distinction from the Catholic University of America, and received his Master of Arts in Religion from Yale Divinity School, concentrating on the history of Christianity.