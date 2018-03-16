BOY CURED WITH THE TEARS OF JESUS ​​IN MEDJUGORJE. SHOCKED DOC: “I’VE NEVER SEEN THIS IN ALL MY LIFE”

Eight-year-old Gabrijel Puljic is miraculously cured of rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease in which the joints, usually the joints of the arms and legs, are attacked at the same time by inflammation, causing tumors, pains and often injuring the pulses. His grandmother Mirjana Aničić, with living faith, witnessed this miraculous God. That is, he delivered this serious illness into the hands of God and experienced a wonderful miracle!

Original article: https://book.hr/djecak-gabrijel-porucio-da-ga-isus-ozdravio/

Translated from Croatian by Gabriel Paulino – Founder of Medjugorje Brazil Portal – www.medjugorjebrasil.com.br

“Rheumatoid arthritis in little Gabriel was diagnosed at the age of four after visiting a doctor because of” frequent “colds. After the diagnosis was followed by treatment. The child was constantly taking strong pills and felt excruciating pain. He would remain invalid or end up in a wheelchair. “The idea of ​​a wheelchair was impossible, because I knew that with God anything is possible,” said Gabriel’s grandmother.

The disease worsened and the tests were not good. Grandmother Mirjana decided to surrender her grandson to the Hands of God. She knew that God healed all diseases and that He was the only one who could heal him. She decided to pray for Gabriel’s healing.

Going to the charismatic meeting “Cristophern”

Last year [2017] they went to the charismatic meeting in Zadar [city of croatia] in which American charismatics would be present.

“In the seminary I came with prayers on my lips for my sick grandchild. I saw a lady in a wheelchair who prayed for the people and decided to ask her for prayers. When I was in line, I took the picture of my grandson and with tears in his eyes I told him about his illness. She took the picture and cried with me. And then she told me, “Go to Medjugorje, the boy will be healed, his parents will go through a conversion,” Grandmother Mirjana told us, adding that at that moment she was especially touched and understood that her grandson would be completely healed.

The path of healing in Medjugorje

“I felt great joy when my son-in-law told us to take Gabriel to Medjugorje. I knew this was related to prayer in the seminary. I made my prayers to Our Lady of Medjugorje and felt a strong connection with my husband and grandson who would be in that moment in Medjugorje. ”

“When my husband came to Medjugorje with Gabriel, he went with him to the statue of Christ to pour water. He raised him by the feet and told him that Jesus was now healing him. ” Then they went to the hill of the apparitions [Monte Podbrdo] where their grandfather told his grandson that they should pray to the Gospa [Our Lady of Medjugorje] for his cure. “The boy replied that Jesus had already healed him,” said his grandmother.

Completely cured

After they returned from Medjugorje, the parents took the child to a regular inspection, which found that the child had completely recovered.

“The doctor was visibly surprised to see the exams showing complete cure. Gabriel then told the doctor that Jesus had healed him, “said the grandmother, adding that the boy’s mother was skeptical of the cure.

“When the boy told the doctor that Jesus was healed, his mother was skeptical, he did not believe in total healing. The doctor invited her into the office and told her that healing was a great miracle and that she believed in miracles. The doctor explained to his mother that he had never seen a cure like this in all his medical practice, “said Gabriel’s grandmother.

Today, a year after the cure, little Gabriel lives in Germany with his parents who have not yet experienced full conversion, but, as our grandmother says, he left the grace of God and handed them over to God and believes that God has a plan to draw them to His Embrace.





