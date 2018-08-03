Friday, August 3, 2018

For those who are in a terrible moment in their lives..Powerful prayer of liberation from the evil one and healing to be recited tonight

ryanmysticpost 0 Views 0 Comments

I ask you for release and peace Jesus. I bow at your feet and implore you: Give me still life, hope. Remove the obsession that afflicts. You are my King

“I am in a terrible moment of my life, there is a strong dependence, there is a terrible chain that I feel unable to win” .. Do not give up, and repeat often and with faith, JESUS ​​’I CONFIDENCE IN YOU! The Lord will help you!

Break-the-chains-and-be-pro-free

Holy guardian angels, come to my help.Heavenly court, come to my aid. Pilgrim Church on earth, intercede for me. Father loved, every blessing comes from you in Heaven and on earth.

Lord, I humbly ask you forgiveness for my sins, I bow before you because I know that I have done much damage, I have done a lot of damage to my body. I know I need your help, sir.
Without you I can not do it. I humbly ask for the assistance of the Virgin Mary, my mother. Holy Virgin Mary, help me, help me because I am desperate, I am in a terrible moment of my life, there is a strong dependence, there is a terrible chain that I feel unable to win.

Holy guardian angels, come to my help. Heavenly court, come to my aid. Pilgrim Church on earth, intercede for me, with the pope, with the men and women religious, with all the committed lay people, victims and contemplative souls, rosaries, chaplets, all the Eucharist celebrations, come and listen to my cry of sorrow .

Lord, I humbly ask your powerful presence because I feel defeated, because I am sad, because I am nothing. I humbly ask you to heal my body, Lord, to heal my soul, to heal the deepest wounds that make me cling to this terrible vice. I feel ashamed, I feel pain and sadness in the depths of my heart, I feel a terrible fear, I do not feel capable of anything, I feel the need to drug me, to suffocate my pains, and I can not get out of it only by my means, Lord.

