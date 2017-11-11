Mirjana Defends Pope Against Critics: “It hurts me because the Pope is the Pope, our Pope…I believe with my heart that the Holy Spirit always gives us the Pope we need…I believe with my heart that the Holy Spirit always gives us the Pope we need.”

Published originally at La Luce Di Maria Translated by Google

Mirjana is one of the visionaries who has seen the Virgin Mary every year , for over 36 years, and she has been receiving messages of Our Lady to Medjugorje.

She, used to stay for a long time and every day in the presence of the Virgin and in prayer, shows in her many speeches that she has the humility the Christians need when asked to obey and understand and support the people , clerical authorities, who were considered by the Holy Spirit (not men) to be worthy of governing and directing the universal church.

That’s what she says, speaking of the Holy Father Pope Francis, that in these last few weeks (but we could say months) is being criticized by many people for his work: “I want to say something I have in my heart: I hear so many pilgrims they say that Pope John Paul II was good, that Pope Benedict was less, and Pope Francis they do not like. as the others.

It hurts me because the Pope is the Pope, our Pope, and it is our duty to pray for him, for everything he has on his shoulders and we do not know.

We only know to judge, not to pray and to help with prayer.

I believe with my heart that the Holy Spirit always gives us the Pope we need.

When a Pope needed John Paul II, he was the Pope; when there was a need for a Pope as Benedict XVI, he was the Pope. Now need Pope Francis!

We must pray, not comment on how we are accustomed to doing, because we think we know everything. But we do not know anything! ”

And it is this way: we do not know exactly what God’s plan is to accomplish at this time.

What we ought to do is therefore to entrust ourselves to him, and to the Lord our God,

Please follow and like us: